Lloyd Austin calls MBS just days after Biden's snub of the Saudi crown prince

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday to reaffirm the "strategic defense partnership" between the two nations and discuss recent changes to U.S. policy on Yemen, the Pentagon said.

Why it matters: The call comes just days after the White House said it would "recalibrate" its relationship with Saudi Arabia, and return to "counterpart to counterpart" engagement, with President Biden's counterpart being King Salman, not MBS.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki's comments were widely seen as a snub to the crown prince, who is considered by many as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia.

The big picture: Since taking office, the Biden administration has announced the end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition's offensive operations in Yemen, reversed the Trump administration's decision to designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terror group, and paused an arms deal with the kingdom.

  • The Biden administration is also set to release a U.S. intelligence report that concluded that MBS ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, per the Washington Post.

  • Yes, but: Axios' Barak Ravid reported last week that "the Saudi government was sending signals that it's ready to cooperate on Yemen and make improvements on human rights in an effort to avoid a crisis with Biden."

What they're saying: "The Secretary condemned the recent Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed his commitment to assisting Saudi Arabia in the defense of its borders," the Pentagon said in a readout of the call between Austin and MBS.

  • "Secretary Austin reiterated recent changes in U.S. policy toward the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen, discussed the importance of ending the war, and thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a political settlement," it added.

  • Austin "underscored Saudi Arabia’s role as a pillar of the regional security architecture in the Middle East and the importance of sharing the responsibility of regional security and stability. "

  • "Secretary Austin noted US and Saudi shared commitment to countering Iran’s destabilizing activities and defeating violent extremist organizations in the region."

Go deeper: Saudi Arabia moves to ease tensions with Biden on Yemen, human rights

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pledges to ‘recalibrate’ relations with Saudi Arabia in apparent snub to Mohammed bin Salman

    White House press secretary says president’s ‘counterpart’ remains King Salman, not his all-powerful son

  • The White House's petty dig at MBS shows Biden is serious about bringing Saudi Arabia to heel

    The White House said King Salman was Joe Biden's Saudi counterpart, despite Crown Prince Mohammed's status as the kingdom's de facto leader.

  • Biden Downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘Recalibrate’ Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden intends to “recalibrate” the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and will emphasize outreach to King Salman, in a move that signals a downgrade in ties with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the country’s de facto ruler.It is the latest sign Biden’s team is taking a different track from former President Donald Trump toward the world’s largest oil exporter. Trump established close ties with Prince Mohammed and made Saudi Arabia the centerpiece of his strategy toward the Middle East after taking his first trip abroad as president there.That’s all being scaled back. In Biden’s first few days, the U.S. put a hold on some key weapons sales to the kingdom and announced new efforts to bring an end to the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Biden has also called on Saudi Arabia to improve its human rights record.“We’re going to recalibrate our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “Part of that is going back to engagement counterpart-to-counterpart. The president’s counterpart is King Salman.”Instead of engaging primarily with Biden, the crown prince’s most appropriate counterpart is Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to a person familiar. While Prince Mohammed’s official role is deputy prime minister and defense minister, he has a vast range of responsibilities as heir to the throne his father, 85, has held since 2015.He runs the country’s day-to-day affairs, and it’s common for foreign leaders to liaise with him directly, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and France’s Emmanuel Macron.Snub to Crown PrinceThe changes suggest U.S.-Saudi relations will return to “more structured, routine channels,” according to Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Mideast official at the State Department. “This is a slapdown of MBS, who the administration views as reckless and ruthless.”A White House official, who asked not to be identified discussing the change, said Psaki’s comment signals a return to longstanding diplomatic process.A Saudi official who asked not to be identified said the kingdom’s government is confident that bilateral ties will strengthen during the Biden administration, emphasizing shared interests as well as agreement on threats, challenges and opportunities in the Mideast. The official described ties with the U.S. as “strong.” Nevertheless, there’s been disquiet in Saudi elite circles over how Biden might change the U.S. relationship with the kingdom -- and with Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.“Tehran sees Biden as weak,” read the headline of a column on Wednesday in Al Sharq Al Awsat, written by Abdulrahman Al Rashed, a Saudi commentator close to the government.U.S. Weighs Saudi Immunity Request in Assassination Plot CaseThe relationship isn’t entirely broken. U.S. officials have said they want to help the Saudis be better able to defend themselves against Iranian aggression, and the U.S. is expected to work closely with the kingdom’s authorities to help bring about an end to the Saudi-led war in neighboring Yemen. The crown prince became a pariah in much of official Washington after the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. An investigation by a United Nations special rapporteur implicated senior Saudi officials who reported directly to the crown prince, an accusation rejected by the kingdom’s officials.Trump and his administration, in particular his son-in-law Jared Kushner, remained close to Prince Mohammed after the murder and avoided blaming him for it. Trump defended the relationship, saying billions of dollars in U.S. weapons sales to the kingdom would just go to China or Russia if the U.S. pushed back.Avril Haines, Biden’s director of national intelligence, has vowed to release an unclassified CIA report into Khashoggi’s killing that is likely to embarrass the crown prince.Recasting the relationship is “meant to send a signal that President Biden wants certain things from the crown prince, such as an end to the war in Yemen and a different approach to dissent at home,” said Martin Indyk, a former U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, now at the Council on Foreign Relations.Saudi Arabia Frees Women’s Rights Activist Amid U.S. ScrutinyResponding to a question about the administration’s broader outreach to the Mideast, Psaki said Biden intends to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “soon” and this would be his first call with a regional leader. Israeli government officials have publicly complained that Biden hasn’t called him.(Adds Saudi government comments in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden administration announces it is open to talks with Iran on rejoining nuclear deal

    The Biden administration has announced it is open to talks with Iran on rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal. The United States will accept an invitation to joint talks with world powers and Iran to “to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” according to the State Department. No meeting has yet been set, but the US will be invited to talks with the European countries who originally set up the deal.

  • What to make of the Biden administration's first overseas calls

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to wait a month for a call from President Biden, and while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a call Thursday, it came not from Biden but from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.The big picture: Biden, Austin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have together called officials from at least 43 countries, with Blinken alone calling 39 (there’s considerable overlap between their call lists).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe administration’s first calls generally went to America’s neighbors, Canada and Mexico, followed by the U.K., France, Germany as well as leaders from the EU and NATO.Major U.S. partners in the Pacific (Australia, India, Japan and South Korea) have also taken priority, while Biden and Blinken have both spoken with their “great power” counterparts in China and Russia.Biden’s 12th and most recent call went to Netanyahu, but he otherwise hasn’t spoken with any U.S. partners in the Middle East. And while Blinken has spoken with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there has yet to be a single call announced with Egypt.Between the lines: While Netanyahu had to wait a few weeks for a call, Blinken, Austin and Sullivan all held early calls with their Israeli counterparts. If any longtime U.S. partner should be wary of a “snub,” it’s probably the Egyptians.The Biden administration has already raised concerns about human rights abuses by the Egyptian government, in a clear break from Trump’s “my favorite dictator” approach to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, the State Department still approved a big arms deal with Egypt this week.Why it matters: The calls give some sense of Biden’s early priorities.Excluding Israel, there have been fewer calls to the Middle East (seven total to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE) than to Southeast Asia (eight calls to Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).The administration’s focus on the Indo-Pacific was further underlined by Blinken’s participation Thursday in discussions with his counterparts from the “Quad” strategic dialogue: Australia, India and Japan.Blinken also met virtually Thursday with officials from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss issues including Iran, the administration’s one genuine priority in the Middle East.Worth noting: There have been relatively few calls thus far to Latin America or Africa. Leaders in both regions are hoping for more attention from Biden than they received from Trump.What to watch: Biden will address the Munich Security Conference on Friday and also take part in the virtual G7 summit, two of his first “international” engagements as president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • No ‘chance at all’ that Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

    Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Larry Tribe joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Obamacare being ruled on in the Supreme Court.

  • Morris smashes IPL record as teams splash out

    South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Rajasthan Royals paid $2.25 million as part of a spending spree by the world's richest Twenty20 tournament.

  • Israel expands nuclear facility previously used for weapons material

    Satellite images show significant expansion of desert site over past few years Benjamin Netanyahu speaking last week. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear arsenal. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock Israel is carrying out a major expansion of its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, where it has historically made the fissile material for its nuclear arsenal. Construction work is evident in new satellite images published on Thursday by the International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM), an independent expert group. The area being worked on is a few hundred metres across to the south and west of the domed reactor and reprocessing point at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, near the desert town of Dimona. Pavel Podvig, a researcher with the programme on science and global security at Princeton University, said: “It appears that the construction started quite early in 2019, or late 2018, so it’s been under way for about two years, but that’s all we can say at this point.” The Israeli embassy in Washington had no comment on the new images. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity on its nuclear arsenal, neither confirming nor denying its existence. The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Israel has about 90 warheads, made from plutonium produced in the Dimona heavy water reactor. The nuclear facility is reported to have been used by Israel to create replicas of Iran’s uranium centrifuges to test the Stuxnet computer worm used to sabotage the Iranian uranium enrichment programme in Natanz. But that more than 10 years ago, long before the current expansion began. Israel built the Dimona reactor in the 1950s with extensive, clandestine help from the French government. By the end of the decade there were an estimated 2,500 French citizens living in Dimona, which had its own French lycées but all under the cover of official deniability. According to The Samson Option, by the investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, French workers were not allowed to write home directly but had their letters sent via a phoney post-office box in Latin America. Dimona’s role in Israel’s nuclear weapons programme was first disclosed by a former technician at the site, Mordechai Vanunu, who told his story to Britain’s Sunday Times in 1986. Before publication, he was lured from Britain to Italy by a female Israeli agent and abducted by Mossad. Vanunu spent 18 years in prison, 11 of them in solitary confinement, for revealing Dimona’s secrets.

  • Juventus goalkeeper Buffon fined for blasphemy

    Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Thursday fined 5,000 euros ($6,000) by the Italian Football Federation for blasphemy.

  • Nicola Sturgeon claims Scotland could be back in lockdown next winter despite UK vaccine success

    Scotland could be forced into another lockdown next winter if restrictions are relaxed too quickly this time, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted despite the vaccination programme already dramatically cutting deaths among the most vulnerable. The First Minister said the “worst thing” the Scottish Government could do would be to lift the current rules too rapidly, as this would mean the virus "running out of control again" and risk sending the nation “back to square one”. Although she reiterated that the vaccines have already reduced care home deaths, she warned that Scots could be forced to wear face masks and observe social distancing long after the roll-out is completed. Prof Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said there would also have to be severe restrictions on international travel "for some time." The First Minister expressed her determination to continue with her Covid "elimination" strategy - to drive the virus down to very low levels - even if the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines means the number of Covid deaths and hospitalisations falls dramatically. But a senior public health expert said the plan was "near impossible" thanks to the UK's close links with the Continent and warned it would mean Scotland being cut off from the world for a prolonged period. Dr Christine Tait-Bukard, a research fellow in the department of infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute, said that "we just have to start to live with the virus" and the "reality" of it being so widespread across the world was that it is "here to stay." She argued that vaccination makes this pragmatic approach possible, echoing Matt Hancock's intervention last weekend that he hoped vaccines and treatments will turn Covid into a disease we can "live with, like we do flu" by the end of the year.

  • Coronavirus latest news: South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection, Pfizer says

    Exclusive: Parents to test children for Covid twice a week US and Spain could be added to quarantine 'red list' Decide on 'acceptable' number of infections, scientists urge Government Analysis: New vaccine algorithm will make us all safer in the end Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday. The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralise the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said. For the study, scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch developed an engineered virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa, known as B.1.351. The spike, used by the virus to enter human cells, is the primary target of many Covid-19 vaccines. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Iran nuclear deal: US agrees to join talks brokered by EU

    Tehran yet to answer European invitation seeking reinstatement of 2015 agreement torn up by Donald Trump Ned Price, US State Department spokesman. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/AFP/Getty Images The US has agreed to take part in multilateral talks with Iran hosted by the EU, with the aim of negotiating a return by both countries to the 2015 nuclear deal that is close to falling apart in the wake of the Trump administration. The state department spokesman, Ned Price, said the US would accept the invitation of the EU high representative for discussions with Iran and the five other countries that agreed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by which Iran accepted strict constraints on its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. There was no immediate word from Tehran on whether it was ready to join the talks, which so far have no agreed start time or location. The US has made clear its delegation will be led by its special envoy, Rob Malley, who helped negotiate the JCPOA six years ago. “Until we sit down and talk, nothing’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean that when we sit down and talk we’re going to succeed,” a senior state department official said. “We do know that if you don’t take that step, the situation is just going to go from bad to worse.” Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed escalating punitive sanctions on Iran. In response Iran progressively shrugged off JCPOA constraints on uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities. Since Joe Biden’s inauguration both countries have signalled their readiness to re-enter the agreement, but have differed on who should make the first move. The leadership in Iran has indicated preparedness to negotiate a step-by-step approach of “compliance for compliance”. The talks have been announced at a time of growing tension, as Iran has increased its use of advanced centrifuges, begun making small quantities of uranium metal (essential for building warheads) and threatened to expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency next week. On Thursday the US and the European JCPOA participants – the UK, France and Germany – issued a joint statement calling on Iran to return to compliance, to refrain from expelling inspectors and appealing for a return to diplomacy. A few minutes later, as part of an apparently choreographed series of moves, Enrique Mora, the EU political director and lead negotiator, tweeted an invitation to talks. “The JCPOA at a critical moment,” Mora wrote. “Intense talks with all participants and the US. I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward.” Some three hours later Price issued a statement accepting the invitation. At the same time, the US mission to the UN formally dissociated itself from a claim made by the Trump administration in September that UN sanctions on Iran had been reimposed – a claim almost every other nation ignored. The US has also dropped special restrictions on Iranian diplomats in New York imposed by the Trump administration, that limited them to the Iranian mission, the ambassador’s residence, the airport and a six-block radius around the UN. They will now be subject to the limits that were in force before the Trump era, a 25-mile radius around midtown Manhattan. US officials said the timing and location of the talks would be up to the EU hosts, and warned that they were unlikely to lead to a quick breakthrough. “We’re not going to resolve this unilaterally. We’re not going to resolve this in a vacuum. We’re not going to resolve it by assuming that one side is going to take steps on its own,” a senior state department official said. “The only way this is going to happen – if it is going to happen – I assume will be a painstaking additional process.” “It will take some time for both sides to agree what they will define as ‘compliance for compliance’.”

  • Activists Are Warning That Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Are on the Rise

    "Our community is being attacked. We are dying to be heard."

  • Biden withdraws Trump's restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

    The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former president Donald Trump’s restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran, an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council on behalf of President Joe Biden saying the United States “hereby withdraws” three letters from the Trump administration culminating in its Sept. 19 announcement that the United States had re-imposed U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

  • Biden Team Downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘Recalibrate’ Ties

    Feb.17 -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s criticism of Saudi Arabia on the campaign trail appears to be translating into the first policy steps. His press secretary said that the president will emphasize ties with King Salman rather than the crown prince. Bloomberg’s Simone Foxman reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East.”

  • Trump 'decimated' refugee program hampering Biden's historic goal: Advocates

    When President Joe Biden announced two weeks ago that he was dramatically shifting the United States' approach to refugees, it was celebrated in some corners as a swift end to former President Donald Trump's years of rhetorical attacks and antagonistic policies. "It's very good to know that there are countries like the U.S., there are people like the president willing to welcome more refugees," Amira Kherrallah, a 25-year-old refugee from Central African Republic who lives in Utah, told ABC News. "Infrastructure that had been built over four decades was ultimately decimated in four years," Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, the president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine national agencies that works with the federal government to resettle refugees, told ABC News.

  • Match Highlights: Benfica vs. Arsenal

    Highlights from the match between Benfica vs. Arsenal.

  • Boycott urges England batsmen to follow Kohli's spin class

    Geoffrey Boycott has told England to learn from the example of India captain Virat Kohli when it comes to batting on spin-friendly pitches.

  • 49ers will do “everything we can” to hold onto Kyle Juszczyk

    After the 49ers hired General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017, one of their first moves was to sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk as a free agent. The four-year, $21 million deal was the biggest given to a fullback and the 49ers have done their best to make sure they got a [more]

  • Did Kamala Harris bail out Minneapolis rioters last year? Here are the facts

    Did Kamala Harris bail out rioters last year?