Lloyd Austin hospitalized for a bladder issue but will continue to carry out duties as defense secretary

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon for a bladder issue, the Defense Department said in a statement.

For now, Austin will continue to carry out his duties, said the Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, but Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is prepared to assume his duties if needed.

Austin’s security detail took him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he retains the “unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties,” Ryder said.

The White House and Congress have been notified of his condition, along with Hicks and Gen. Charles Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Austin underwent a minimally invasive procedure in December for his prostate cancer. He later revealed he was hospitalized for several days when the procedure resulted in a bladder infection and abdominal problems.

He publicly apologized this month for his delay in informing the White House of his hospitalization. He added that the Pentagon had introduced procedures to ensure timely notification in the future.

“I’ve learned from this experience that taking this kind of job means losing some of the privacy that most of us expect,” Austin said at a news conference Feb. 1. “The American people have a right to know if their leaders are facing health challenges that might affect their ability to perform their duties, even temporarily.”

