Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue, transfers duties to deputy defense secretary

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for the second time this year on Sunday as he received treatment for a bladder issue. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again over the weekend for a bladder issue, the Pentagon said.

John Maddox and Gregory Chesnut, physicians at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, said in a joint statement shared by the Pentagon that Austin was moved to a critical care unit Sunday where he was being closely monitored after undergoing a series of "tests and evaluations.'

"At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalized," the physicians said. "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent. Updates on the secretary's condition will be provided as soon as possible."

Earlier on Sunday, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin had been transported to Walter Reed for symptoms that "suggested an emergent bladder issue." Austins transferred his duties to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks along with notifying the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Congress.

The initial message on Sunday said that Austin was transferred early Sunday afternoon and had originally intended not to turn over his duties while being treated.

Austin's latest stint in the hospital comes after he was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after experiencing leg pain related to a prostate cancer treatment and ultimately spent four days in the hospital, during which time his deputy secretary assumed the functions of his office.

However, he drew criticism for the fact that the White House was not notified of his hospitalization until days later.

Last week, Austin agreed to testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Feb. 29 about keeping his previous hospitalization secret without the knowledge of Congress and even President Joe Biden.

Some lawmakers were outraged that Austin left his whereabouts unknown while he underwent prostate cancer surgery with the United States' indirect involvement in wars raging in Ukraine and Israel. GOP House members have called on him to step down.