Lloyd Austin speaks for first time since latest hospitalization, pledges to support Ukraine

WASHINGTON —Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared Wednesday by video before representatives of western allies who are supporting Ukraine, his first public appearance since he was hospitalized this weekend a bladder issue.

He pledged to stand behind Ukraine and help deliver its most urgent needs: artillery ammunition and air defense missiles to defend against Russia’s nearly two-year long invasion. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group met in Brussels, a conference Austin had planned to attend before his latest health setback.

Austin's staff rushed him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. Austin's doctors placed him in intensive care for treatment and monitoring. In a statement, they said Austin is expected to make a full recovery.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved a foreign aid package that includes $60 billion to resupply Ukraine’s military. Its fate in the House is unclear.

“Ukraine will not surrender, and neither will we,” Austin said.

Austin briefly addressed his ongoing health issues. He has prostate cancer, and has suffered from complications from surgery that have landed him in the hospital and in hot water for trying to conceal it. He apologized for his lack of candor during a Feb. 1 news conference. The Pentagon is investigating his lapse, and Congress has called on him to testify about it.

“I’m in good condition and my cancer prognosis remains excellent,” Austin said.

