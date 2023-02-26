Lloyd’s of London rejects work from home with talks to extend stay at London HQ

FILE PHOTO: Lloyd's of London's headquarters in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo - Simon Dawson/Reuters

Lloyd’s of London is rejecting the shift to home working with talks to remain at its listed headquarters in the heart of the City until the end of the next decade.

The world’s largest insurance market, which has been based at the “inside-out” building at One Lime Street since 1986, is in discussions with the Chinese owner of the property about extending its lease well beyond 2031, the Telegraph understands.

Lloyd’s is weighing options to diversify parts of the Grade 1 listed building as part of a revamp, including creating a large communal area with temporary working spaces for clients.

Swathes of the Richard Rogers-designed building could also be opened up to host conferences, general meetings, and other events under plans being considered to generate additional revenue.

It comes after the insurance market last year raised the prospect of moving out amid a widespread shift to home working that raised questions about whether it needed the same amount of office space.

Lloyd’s lease on the 298ft building, which is owned by Chinese insurance giant Ping An, runs until 2031, with a break clause in 2026.

Last July, the market said it would remain in the building until at least 2031. However, the talks to extend its lease further suggest it is confident of more people returning to the workplace in the medium to long term.

John Neal, chief executive of Lloyd’s, has been vocal in support of getting white collar workers back to the office since the pandemic.

It is believed that Lloyd’s bosses think that the future global insurance market is at a critical juncture. Members of the 335-year-old insurance market are gearing up to hire around 20,000 people over the next four years ahead of a deluge of activity.

Mr Neal previously said that City firms had a duty to get staff back into the office so that younger employees could develop their careers and learn from senior colleagues.

“I think it’s massively important for younger workers to experience in-person trading. We have the best talent in the world in London in the insurance industry,” he said.

“But we need to be with that talent to help develop them so the next generation can be better than my generation. We have a responsibility to the next generation.”

The Lloyd’s underwriting room is one of the City’s last face-to-face markets and has capacity for 7,000 people. Since the pandemic, it has also offered the ability to trade remotely.

It is known as the “inside-out” building because its lifts and pipework are on the outside of the property.

A Lloyd’s spokesman said: “We’re building the marketplace of the future, which means having both a fully integrated digital offering and a thriving physical space for our market to convene. While our workplace strategy and future leasing arrangements remain under consideration, our preference is to stay in the building if the right terms are agreed.”