Lloyd Road railroad crossing in Wickliffe slated to be repaired by CSX this spring

Jan. 27—CSX has plans to repair the railroad tracks at the Lloyd Road crossing, which is a long overdue project, according to Wickliffe Mayor Joe Sakacs.

"They will be repairing those tracks I'm assuming in the spring when the weather breaks and when the asphalt plants are open," he said. "I'm happy to report that."

Sakacs made note that there are two tracks on Lloyd Road, the other of which being Norfolk Southern's, which came this past summer to repair its tracks.

"They weren't even that bad," Sakacs said. "The CSX tracks were not so great and I receive a lot of complaints about it."

In 2022, a maintenance program was put in place by CSX in order to repair tracks at all the crossings from east to west. Wickliffe was originally on the schedule for June that year.

"We got a call that it would be later in the year and then crickets," Sakacs said. "We didn't hear nothing from nobody. In all of 2023, we couldn't get a hold of anybody from the railroad's top dog.

"I ended up sending a not so nice letter to corporate for CSX. I spoke with the head guy for Ohio CSX."

According to Sakacs, the reason for the delay was due to a flood the rail company needed to address.

"The national CSX guys took everybody off that program to go address the flood and eventually, they were going to put that program back in place," he said. "However, because of my letter and the gentleman I spoke to, they moved us up on the list."

Another challenge with CSX is in regard to the bridges on Worden Road. CSX does not answer to any city ordinance as their laws are by the federal government, Sakacs said.

"The federal government says as long as they are structurally safe, the aesthetics don't matter, which is disheartening to hear," he said. "Aesthetics do matter to me. If there's ever something a railroad will need from us — property by the tracks or whatever it is — you can include that as part of the deal and make that the deal breaker.

"If that ever comes up, I am going to make sure that part of that deal would be those bridges at the Worden Road underpass be painted so they look nice."

The city will soon be figuring out what roads and projects are to be completed in 2024.

"The one thing I'm adamant that happens is that the community deserves to see improvements," Sakacs said. "We got to make sure the department heads have what they need to run their department.

"We're addressing more roads than ever," he added. "We need to continue to do that, make sure we're upgrading the parks, the pools and things of that nature to make sure we have great amenities."