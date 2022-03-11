Lloyd seeks clemency

Mar. 10—Some believe church grounds are a place of sanctity and refuge. A church parking lot was the scene of two of the most brutal and cold-blooded murders in Cumberland County history.

The death scene was enveloped in quiet. As deputies rolled their flashlights across the church parking lot in search of shell casings, their lights reflecting off tufts of hair — victims' hair.

Dead were Kimberly Wyatt, 27, an LPN working for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and her four-year-old daughter, Sarah. A second daughter, age 6 at the time, witnessed her mom and sister being gunned down in the church parking lot. She was not injured.

Three years later, Houston Foley Lloyd, 51, of Kingston Springs near Nashville, admitted to the killings. He stood before then-Criminal Court Judge Leon Burns and pleaded guilty to two first-degree murder charges. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences and is not eligible for parole.

Some 12 years after entering that plea, Lloyd has started the process of seeking clemency from the governor. It is his only way out of serving his sentence.

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway told the Chronicle he had been informed that Lloyd was launching a clemency campaign but believes it is in the early stages.

He said he is keeping a close eye on the process but has not heard anything from the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

"The initial process requires the Board of Parole to hold a hearing and then make a recommendation to the governor," Bryant explained. "That hearing has not happened yet."

Former Fentress County Executive John B. Mullinix and his wife, Julie, have launched a campaign of their own, seeking petition signatures and letters in anticipation of the hearing.

Kimberly Wyatt is their daughter and Sarah their granddaughter.

Wyatt, who was employed at the Southeast Regional Correction facility in Bledsoe County, met Lloyd at an in-service training session in Nashville. The two dated a short time but Wyatt decided she did not want to continue the relationship.

Story continues

On the evening of June 3, 2006, Wyatt and her two daughters were traveling on Lantana Rd. not far from Lantana Church of Christ when she passed Lloyd in his vehicle traveling the opposite way.

Wyatt called a close friend and co-worker to meet her at the church parking lot and to take her girls for safe-keeping because she feared a confrontation with Lloyd.

The friend arrived and the two were in the process of transferring the girls to his pickup truck when Lloyd raced into the parking lot, exited his vehicle and began shooting.

The friend dialed 911 as Lloyd emptied his Luger handgun. The first shot, fired from a distance of about 3 feet, hit Sarah. Lloyd stepped over Sarah's body and fired several shots into Wyatt's upper body. Wyatt fell to the pavement and tried to crawl under her friend's pickup truck

The friend quoted Lloyd as screaming, "You are not going to ruin my life anymore ... you have ruined my life for the last time ... you're going to die."

He then paused to make a cellphone call and, when finished, grabbed Wyatt's legs, dragged her out from beneath the pickup and fired one last shot execution style into the back of Wyatt's head.

Lloyd then fled from the scene in his Nissan Altima and minutes later led Bledsoe County deputies on a high-speed chase for about 36 miles. The chase ended when Lloyd's vehicle was rammed by a deputy's patrol car and Lloyd was taken into custody without further incident.

Key evidence was an E-911 recording of the call the friend made. That call not only has the friend detailing the shooting as it happened but the voices of Wyatt and Lloyd and the sound of gunshots in the background.

Retired TBI Special Agent Tommy Callahan was the agent in charge of the investigation. District Attorney General at the time was Randy York. Sheriff Casey Cox was a deputy at the time and was present helping work the crime scene that night.

Those wishing to write letters to protest Lloyd's clemency bid can send them to: kf4gup@gmail.com or juliemullinix@yahoo.com. They can also connect with John B. Mullinix on Facebook.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com