Lloyds Banking Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£16.7b (down 2.6% from FY 2021).

Net income: UK£5.02b (down 6.2% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 30% (down from 31% in FY 2021).

EPS: UK£0.073 (down from UK£0.075 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Lloyds Banking Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 6.1%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.5% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Lloyds Banking Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

