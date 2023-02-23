Lloyds Banking Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£16.7b (down 2.6% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£5.02b (down 6.2% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 30% (down from 31% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: UK£0.073 (down from UK£0.075 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Lloyds Banking Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 6.1%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.5% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Lloyds Banking Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

