Lloyds Misses Profit Estimate, Plans Buyback and New Goals

Lloyds Banking Group Plc reported lower than expected profit in the fourth quarter, with one-time charges taking the shine off growth in lending, a new strategy and a 2 billion-pound ($2.7 billion) buyback.

Profit before tax at Britain’s biggest mortgage lender increased 22% to 968 million pounds, the lender said in a statement. That was below analyst expectations of 1.4 billion pounds, according to figures compiled by Bloomberg.

A number of charges affected the results, including:

restructuring costs of 570 million pounds, mostly due to writing off software

775 million pounds in remediation costs, chiefly to cover the cost of the long-running HBOS Reading scandal

The bank also released 467 million pounds in provisions for loans going bad during the initial Covid-19 outbreak, more than expected, reflecting the improving U.K. economy. The buoyant housing market continued to fuel growth in Lloyds’ loans and advances, which rose 2% to 448.6 billion pounds.

Shares in the bank were down 7.2% by 8:30 a.m. as the London market opened sharply lower on concerns over the situation in Ukraine.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Nunn, who replaced Antonio Horta Osorio in August, also unveiled a new strategy aimed at shifting the lender into growth mode after years of retrenchment. He said the bank will focus on catering to “mass affluent” customers, expand digital services for small business clients and grow selectively in its corporate business.

“We will look to deepen relationships with our existing customers, both consumers and businesses of all sizes, and meet more of their financial needs by making our great products more relevant to them and our channels simpler and more personalised to use,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The lender said it plans to grow Embark, the investment platform it bought earlier this month, from about 37 billion pounds of assets to 55 billion pounds over the next two years.

Lloyds is the final U.K. bank to report earnings, after NatWest Group Plc, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc reported growing profit as they unwound Covid loan charges amid the highest inflation in three decades.

The bank’s guidance included:

return on tangible equity of about 10% this year, growing above 12% by 2026

Operating costs of 8.8 billion pounds, up from 8.3 billion pounds in 2021

banking net interest margin above 2.6% this year, up from 2.5% in prior two years

