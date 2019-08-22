Is Lloyds Steels Industries (NSE:LLOYDSTEEL) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Lloyds Steels Industries Limited (NSE:LLOYDSTEEL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Lloyds Steels Industries's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Lloyds Steels Industries had ₹8.79m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹232.3m in cash, so it actually has ₹223.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is Lloyds Steels Industries's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Lloyds Steels Industries had liabilities of ₹2.73b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹56.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹232.3m in cash and ₹1.19b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹1.36b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹449.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Lloyds Steels Industries would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Given that Lloyds Steels Industries has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Lloyds Steels Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Lloyds Steels Industries actually shrunk its revenue by 10%, to ₹1.1b. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Lloyds Steels Industries?

Although Lloyds Steels Industries had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of ₹27m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. We're not impressed by its revenue growth, so until we see some positive sustainable EBIT, we consider the stock to be high risk. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Lloyds Steels Industries's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.