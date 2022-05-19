LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) insider upped their holding by 2,081% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for LM Funding America, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LMFA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LM Funding America

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider David Lazar bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$4.15 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.16). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Lazar. We note that David Lazar was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at LM Funding America, though insiders do hold about US$137k worth of shares. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LM Funding America Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more LM Funding America stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that LM Funding America is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

