LME CEO Chamberlain to Remain in Role, Reversing Exit Plan

(Bloomberg) -- London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Officer Matthew Chamberlain will stay in the role permanently, backtracking on departure plans as the bourse works to pick up the pieces from March’s nickel-market turmoil.

Chamberlain’s imminent exit would have come at a tumultuous time for the LME, which has been criticized by some of its users for its handling of the short squeeze in the nickel market. U.K. regulators have announced a rare review following the chaos, and the exchange -- where benchmark prices are set for the world’s key industrial metals -- has also seen open interest slump dramatically as traders and investors cut exposure.

Chamberlain had planned to take on a job in the crypto industry, but he will now remain in the post, the bourse said in a statement.

“Events of recent weeks have brought into focus the importance of the LME and the metals markets,” Chamberlain said in the statement. “I want to continue to work with the team on supporting the long-term health and efficiency of the market and drive forward the sustainable development of our industry.”

The regulatory probes by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England will examine the LME’s governance, market oversight and risk management processes following a massive spike in prices in early March, which prompted the LME to halt trading for a week and cancel billions of dollars in transactions.

The International Monetary Fund said last week that the LME’s governance systems need to be strengthened in the wake of the squeeze. The exchange, which has faced heavy criticism from investors who had their trades canceled, has said it sought to act in the interests of the market as a whole and acknowledges the concerns expressed by some market participants.

Adrian Farnham, who runs the LME’s clearinghouse and was set to take over as CEO on an interim basis, will instead retire in July. Catherine Lester, the exchange’s chief financial officer, will also leave to pursue other opportunities.

