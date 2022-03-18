LME’s Copper Industry Group Recommends Banning Russian Metal

Jack Farchy and Mark Burton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange’s copper committee recommended banning new supplies of Russian metal from the bourse, according to people familiar with the matter, a move which would send shockwaves through the market if implemented.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The committee, which only plays an advisory role at the LME, voted overwhelmingly on Friday to recommend that the exchange should not allow new deliveries of Russian copper into its warehouses, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussion wasn’t public.

The exchange said it doesn’t currently plan to take any action that goes beyond the scope of the Russian sanctions, such as placing restrictions on the circulation of metal produced by Russia in the LME system.

“The impact of taking such steps would not be limited solely to the LME’s business but would extend to all those participating in the global market,” it said in a statement. “Our priority is to maintain an orderly market for the benefit of all market participants, and we will, therefore, keep this decision under constant review as the situation develops.”

The LME declined to comment on the discussions of the copper committee, which includes a cross section of the global copper industry, from miners to traders to consumers.

Copper futures extended gains, rising as much as 1.2%. The global copper market is already tight, with exchange stocks close to a 16-year low. Prices touched a record high of $10,845 a ton last week, and traded at $10,320 on Friday.

While the impact on copper would be significant if the LME were to take action, banning Russian metal could have an even more seismic impact in the LME’s nickel and aluminum markets, where producers Norilsk Nickel and United Co. Rusal supply a large proportion of the tradable brands.

The LME has previously said that it would “respond swiftly” if any producer of metal registered on the exchange were to be placed under sanctions. So far, however, while some buyers of metals are avoiding Russian supplies, the U.S. and Europe have not placed sanctions on major Russian metal producers.

Russia is the world’s seventh-largest copper producer, accounting for about 4% of global production. But its role on the London Metal Exchange is more significant, since it is the third-largest exporter of refined copper metal, the form deliverable on the exchange, after Chile and Japan.

Metal from Russian producers like MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co OJSC has historically represented a meaningful share of the copper in LME warehouses.

(Updates with copper price gain and context on other LME metals.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Aeromexico exits bankruptcy with a $5 billion investment plan, changes in its fleet

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Thursday that it has emerged from bankruptcy protection, adding it now plans to spend $5 billion over the next five years on fleet modernization and other upgrades. The company last year signed a deal to buy 28 planes from Boeing Co , which it argued would result in $2 billion of savings. Beyond upgrading its fleet, Aeromexico needs to implement technology that further reduces unit costs, so it can better compete with local low-cost carriers Volaris and Viva Aerobus, and its peers operating international routes, he said.

  • Goldman Sachs raised COO pay by 78% in 2021

    The compensation consisted of $1.85 million in base salary, $12.46 million in annual variable cash compensation and $18.69 million in equity-based pay, the bank said. Waldron had earned $18.5 million for 2020 after his compensation was slashed by $7 million for the bank’s role in the 1MDB scandal. In January, the bank disclosed Chief Executive Officer David Solomon was awarded a total compensation of $35 million for 2021.

  • Russian Cyber Attacks Are Struggling to Impact Ukraine’s Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian cyberattacks have so far struggled to successfully target Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure, according to government officials.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarWhile they are

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Peabody Energy (BTU) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Paytm Analyst Who Predicted Slump Further Cuts Target Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, the Indian digital payments startup whose stock has slumped 71% since its November market debut, had its price target cut further by a Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. analyst who was early to predict the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten

  • Genies CEO on the metaverse: 'We view ourselves as the decentralized Apple of Web3'

    Genies Founder and CEO Akash Nigam joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss partnering with former Disney CEO Bob Iger, the future of the metaverse, and the profitability of Web3.

  • Porsche to Broaden Battery-Powered Lineup with 718 Boxster

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker’s returns on the successful Taycan improve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Volkswag

  • European Stocks Recoup Losses Since Start of Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks erased losses since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and posted their best weekly gain since November 2020 on Friday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Stoxx Europe 600 In

  • Amazon Closes MGM Deal After Regulators Decline to Oppose It

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it closed the $8.5 billion acquisition of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer after regulators declined to challenge the deal, cementing the company’s biggest takeover in five years.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russ

  • TRX Stolen In Group Of Vehicles Lifted From Stellantis Plant, Again

    They can’t even stop vehicles from getting stolen inside their own factory!

  • Housing market: Existing home sales cool more than expected in February

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that February existing home sales have dropped amid rising mortgage rates and sustained price increases.

  • Oil Supply Is Sputtering. It’s Time to Focus on Demand.

    In Europe and the United States, governments have responded to high energy prices largely by focusing on the supply side. Germany is ramping up investments in both clean and dirty fuels to try to lower its dependence on Russian oil and gas—that means using more coal than the country had expected and ramping up natural gas imports from the U.S. while planning for faster growth in renewables. Oil prices were mixed on Friday, with Brent crude down 0.3%, to $106.34 a barrel.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • Stock Traders Endure a $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are enduring fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarStock transactions spiked at the open as the exp

  • Stellantis, LG Energy Pick Ontario for Battery Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution will build their new battery plant in Ontario, Canada, according to a person familiar with the matter, with an official announcement likely on March 23. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Tr

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 1 Stock Down 52% That Is a Screaming Buy

    This industry leader is down big time, and with everything going right for the business, the price looks very appealing.

  • Moscow stocks crash crushes financial dreams of Russians

    The Moscow stock exchange ended 2021 in fine form: a record number of companies were listing their shares, foreign money was flowing in and ordinary Russians were keen on investing.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    As you approach your golden years, these companies could deliver the stability and growth that you need.

  • The Fed is on the verge of repeating history

    The Federal Reserve finally took the plunge and raised rates. As expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell led the Federal Open Market Committee to raise its benchmark interest rate target by 25 basis points.