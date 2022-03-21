LME Nickel Drops by 15% Limit, Narrowing Gap With Shanghai Price

Mark Burton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel fell by the daily limit for a fourth straight session on the London Metal Exchange as prices continue their retreat after spiking earlier this month in an unprecedented short squeeze.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures fell by 15% to $31,380 a ton. That’s within reach of prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, and close to the $30,000 level that some traders have said would allow the nickel market to start trading again in reality.

While the market reopened on Wednesday, trading remained essentially frozen last week as the daily limits stopped prices from falling to a level where buyers were willing to bid.

There were 103 lots of nickel, or 618 tons, traded by 8:02 on the LME on Monday.

Nickel futures in Shanghai fell 6.4% on Monday to 205,670 yuan per ton, or $32,316. Excluding the 13% value added tax that is charged on metal within China, that translates to about $28,500 on an LME-equivalent basis.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain aligns with EU on Basel bank capital rules

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Monday that it planned to implement a final set of post-financial crisis capital requirements for banks from January 2025, bringing Britain in line with the European Union in a move that banks will welcome. Tough bank capital reforms were agreed at the global level after banks were bailed out by taxpayers in the crisis. Lenders already hold far more capital under the initial elements of the "Basel III accord", whose final elements had been due to come into force in January this year, but were delayed by a year to January 2023 due to COVID-19.

  • India in Talks With Top Wheat Buyer Egypt to Start Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- India is in final talks to begin wheat exports to Egypt, the biggest importer, while negotiations are also going on with countries such as China and Turkey, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight S

  • Why Inflation Could Be Much Higher—and Last Much Longer—Than Most Expect

    The consumer price index has risen eightfold off its 2020 low. That's the largest percentage increase off a bottom in the CPI for at least 50 years.

  • EV Stock Workhorse Has Tumbled. CEO Rich Dauch Bought Up Shares.

    Workhorse stock is near a two-year low, and CEO Rich Dauch and VP Stan March bought shares of the electric-vehicle maker on the open market.

  • Marketmind: Oil prices fuel the tightening dilemma further

    There's arguably little central banks can do to tame surging energy and commodity prices other than try to limit second-round effects as they are being absorbed by the economy. With oil prices jumping over $3 this morning and Brent above $110 a barrel, investors will be keen to hear later on today from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde how monetary policy can adjust without rocking the boat of the recovery. Strategists are indeed keeping a close eye on the spread between yields between of U.S. two-year and 10-year notes, fearing an inversion of that part of the curve could signal an impending recession.

  • Putin ally Timchenko resigns from Novatek board

    Novatek, Russia's largest private natural gas producer, did not provide a reason for his resignation. A representave of Timchenko, who had served on the company's board of directors since 2009, declined to comment.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • The stock market faces a lost decade of zero returns through 2031, according to Stifel's chief equity strategist. Here's how investors should prepare.

    "Buy and hold is the ideal strategy in the bull phases, but in the down phases, being in the index is not going to generate a positive return."

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • An economist explains why Saudi Arabia and China are looking to ditch the dollar in a new oil deal — and where Beijing could target next as it spreads yuan adoption

    "A potential deal in yuan is a sign that the world is looking for some counterweight to the US dollar," said a Boston College economist.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

    One of the best ways to ensure you're comfortable in retirement is to put yourself in a position to have steady income coming in. While Social Security is a great supplement, for many people, it won't suffice as the primary income source. When done the right way, dividend income can play a huge role in your financial security in retirement.

  • 5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    You're not stuck with just Social Security and your savings. See which of these strategies can generate more cash for you.

  • Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

    Elon Musk has founded Tesla, SpaceX, and a number of other companies. In fact, Musk reportedly took out a combined total of $61 million in mortgages in 2018 for several properties in Bel Air and the Bay Area. This included $50 million in new mortgage debt, as well as a refinance loan that he used to repay a mortgage that he had used to purchase a property in 2017.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • The IRS already has all your income tax data – so why do Americans still have to file their taxes?

    The government could toss the 1040 in the trash. Kameleon007iStock via Getty ImagesDoing taxes in the U.S. is notoriously complicated and costly. And it gets even worse when there are delays and backlogs, making it especially hard to reach the Internal Revenue Service for assistance. But to me this raises an important question: Why should taxpayers have to navigate the tedious, costly tax filing system at all? The case for a ‘simple return’ In 1985, President Ronald Reagan promised a “return-fre

  • Amazon splits its shares

    And more of the week's best financial insight