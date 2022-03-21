LME Nickel Drops by 15% Limit, Narrowing Gap With Shanghai Price

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel fell by the daily limit for a fourth straight session on the London Metal Exchange as prices continue their retreat after spiking earlier this month in an unprecedented short squeeze.

Futures fell by 15% to $31,380 a ton. That’s within reach of prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, and close to the $30,000 level that some traders have said would allow the nickel market to start trading again in reality.

While the market reopened on Wednesday, trading remained essentially frozen last week as the daily limits stopped prices from falling to a level where buyers were willing to bid.

There were 103 lots of nickel, or 618 tons, traded by 8:02 on the LME on Monday.

Nickel futures in Shanghai fell 6.4% on Monday to 205,670 yuan per ton, or $32,316. Excluding the 13% value added tax that is charged on metal within China, that translates to about $28,500 on an LME-equivalent basis.

