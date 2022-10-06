LME Opens Door to Potential Ban on New Supplies of Russian Metal

Jack Farchy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange opened the door to a potential ban on new Russian metal by issuing a discussion paper to solicit members’ views on how to handle the country’s supplies.

While there has been no comprehensive sanctions against Russian metal, the LME believes that consumers’ willingness to use it has evolved, the exchange said in the paper on Thursday.

The LME didn’t express a preference for any particular course of action, instead setting out three possible options -- doing nothing, setting out a threshold at which point the LME would take action on Russian metal, and banning new supplies.

“The LME fully recognises that any of the above options may bring about unintended consequences. Not taking action could result in market disorder,” it said, while “taking action would have impacts on market participants.” The exchange is seeking feedback by Oct. 28.

Russia is a major producer of both aluminum and nickel, neither of which has been targeted by sanctions in the US or by European governments. However, certain buyers have been seeking to avoid Russian metal and some market participants have warned that big volumes of unwanted Russian supplies could end up dumped on the LME, creating distortions in the global benchmark price.

“As the current negotiation period for 2023 supply agreements progresses, the LME understands that an increasing number of consumers may be expressing an unwillingness to accept Russian metal in 2023,” it said. “As a result, and in light of the potentially changing market landscape, the LME now considers it appropriate to gather further data and views.”

The exchange had previously said it didn’t plan to act outside of the scope of sanctions. However, there’s been an intensifying debate in the metals industry over how to handle Russian metal, with some large US and European metal companies waging a campaign to block new deliveries from the country, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Top US aluminum producer Alcoa Corp. wrote a letter to the LME urging it not to accept Russian metal to “avert an impending crisis.”

Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC responded with its own lobbying efforts, insisting there is no basis for a ban and warning in a letter to customers that any move to restrict deliveries of its metal would damage the LME’s standing in global markets. The company has said it has no plans to deliver large amounts of metal to the LME.

Metal producers typically sell directly to consumers and traders, and banning new deliveries of Russian metal into the LME wouldn’t stop that flow. But the ability to deliver metal to the exchange is an important backstop for traders and financiers of commodities, particularly in economic downturns when demand from manufacturers falls. As a result, metal that can’t be delivered to the LME typically trades at a discount to metal that can.

For the LME price, banning new deliveries of Russian metal would remove a potential source of supply. When Bloomberg first reported the LME’s plans to issue a discussion paper last week, aluminum jumped by the most on record.

The timing of the consultation ensures that the debate over Russian metal will dominate the LME week gathering that begins in London on Oct. 24. It also comes at a bruising juncture for the LME, which stumbled into the global spotlight for its widely-criticized handling of a nickel short squeeze in March. The exchange is facing legal action from hedge funds and trading firms over its decision to cancel billions of dollars in nickel trades during the crisis, and its actions are being investigated by regulators.

Rusal, which previously took legal action against the LME over its warehousing reforms in 2013, implied in its letter to customers this week that it could seek to challenge any move against Russian metal.

“Provided the LME follows applicable laws, as they have previously and publicly stated they will do, there is no basis upon which to take any action regarding warrantability of Russian metal,” Rusal said in the letter.

(Updates with details and background)

