LME Faces Suit from Funds Including AQR Over Nickel Crisis

Katharine Gemmell and Mark Burton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange faces a lawsuit from a group of firms including including hedge fund AQR Capital Management LLC over its decision to cancel billions of dollars worth of trades after a runaway short squeeze in nickel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

AQR, DRW Commodities LLC, Flow Traders BV, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC, Winton Capital Management Ltd. filed a commercial court claim in London against the LME, according to court records made public this week.

The LME is already facing lawsuits from Jane Street and Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management over its handling of the March nickel crisis, when futures spiked 250% in a little over 24 hours in a massive squeeze centered around a large short position held by nickel tycoon Xiang Guangda. The LME responded by suspending the market for a week, and -- most controversially -- canceled about $3.9 billion of trades made at the highest prices.

The crisis shook the metals industry and has thrust the LME into the global spotlight, with critics ranging from the International Monetary Fund to Citadel Securities’ Ken Griffin. The LME’s nickel market has yet to return to normal, with trading volumes stuck at sharply lower levels, and the exchange’s relationship with many of its users remains tense. UK regulators have also announced investigations into the LME and its clearinghouse.

The action doesn’t yet contain any public documents laying out the details of the claim, but a spokesperson for Winton said it related to the LME’s decision to cancel nickel trades “which caused significant losses for many market participants.”

“The applicants seek disclosure of certain documents relating to the LME Group decision making bodies and relevant communications with market participants, to enable us to assess our legal position,” the spokesperson said, citing “the unprecedented decision to cancel agreed trades” as well as the LME’s “limited disclosures regarding its actions.”

AQR Chief Investment Officer Clifford Asness has been among the most vocal critics of the LME’s actions during the nickel squeeze, describing the events as “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

The LME said it considers the latest action to be without merit.

“These documents have been issued solely for the purpose of seeking pre-action disclosure from LME and LME Clear,” a spokesperson said. “We look forward to setting out our arguments opposing the application in due course.”

(Updates with comments from the LME and Winton Capital.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short

    Industry groups have warned that the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed cuts in electricity use and applying windfall-profit levies on energy firms, which it said would raise 140 billion euros for governments to rechannel into helping businesses and citizens with soaring energy bills. "These measures are not enough and will not save the energy-intensive aluminium industry from further production cuts, job losses, and possibly a complete breakdown," industry group European Aluminium said in a statement.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Review: Apple’s Dynamic Island Tested…on a Real Island

    Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a new multitasking feature called the “dynamic island.” WSJ’s Joanna Stern went out to a real island to test the new always-on screen and cameras, including the 48-megapixel main camera and action mode. Photo illustration: Jacob Reynolds for The Wall Street Journal

  • When was World War II? The deadliest international conflict explained.

    World War II, the world's deadliest international conflict, lasted from 1939 until 1945, leaving almost 80 million people dead.

  • Top Brazil Hedge Fund Wary of Bets on Interest Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s traders may have gotten ahead of themselves in pricing in interest-rate cuts next year, according to one of the country’s top-performing hedge-fund firms. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant RosneftFel

  • Senators Delay Vote to Protect Same-Sex Marriage, Struggling to Get Enough Republican Votes

    Senators delayed a vote on a bill to protect same-sex marriage after struggling to get the necessary 10 Republicans on board.

  • Prince William makes heartbreaking comparison between deaths of the Queen and Diana

    The future King has made a heartbreaking comparison between the deaths of the Queen and his mother, Princess Diana. Prince William met with mourners...

  • Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal raises eyebrows and rings antitrust bells

    A burgeoning design startup will now be owned by the very giant it was born to rival.

  • Marketmind: About that 'hurricane'..

    The approaching economic 'hurricane' that JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon warned about in June is starting to blow hard around the world and global markets are hunkering down again. In a stark business readout late Thursday, global delivery firm FedEx withdrew the financial forecast it issued just three months ago because it said the global demand slowdown had accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter. Missing revenue and profit forecasts too, FedEx shares dropped 16% after the bell.

  • Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September

    Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have suggested there could soon be an update into the Dobbs v. Jackson leak investigation. The inquiry has lasted months.

  • All The Convincing You'll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

    The plastic packaging of your beloved bottled water may pose certain health risks. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • U.S. Railroad Strike Averted as Tentative Deal Is Reached, Biden Says

    Negotiations with unions and companies resulted in an agreement to avoid what would be the first nationwide rail strike in 20 years.

  • US Yield Curve Set to Invert by Most in 40 Years, Allspring Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crucial part of the US Treasury yield curve risks inverting even more to a level last seen in the early 1980s as the economy inches closer to a recession, according to Allspring Global Investments.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes Ass

  • Gold’s Drop Keeps Anxiety High Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold’s plunge to the lowest in more than two years has left it vulnerable ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that will be pivotal for the metal.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant RosneftBullion had hovered abo

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Energy is vital to the world and most investors should have some exposure to the sector. Here's three high-yield options to consider.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.