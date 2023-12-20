LMH sets visitor restrictions as flu, COVID cases increase

Dec. 20—Logansport Memorial Hospital implemented visitor restrictions at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning due to spikes in influenza and COVID-19 cases in the county.

The new restrictions include a limit of two healthy adult visitors per patient at a time and no children or siblings under the age of 18 are allowed to visit.

Visitors are encouraged to wash hands with soap and water frequently, including when entering and leaving the building. Foam sanitizer dispensers, which is effective against influenza, will be available throughout the buildings.

Visitors who have a fever or cold and flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sneezing, running nose, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea are asked not to visit and will be asked to leave. Patients who have an appointment and are experiencing the listed symptoms should wear a mask when entering the building.

The hospital said in a press release that it only restricts visitation during the height of flu season or during an outbreak to better protect hospitalized patients who might be vulnerable to illness.

The hospital will review the restrictions when the number of cases decline in the community.