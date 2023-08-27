LMPD: 1 dead, 6 injured after early morning shooting on Market Street

One person is dead and six people were injured Sunday after an early morning shooting at 301 W. Market St.

Around 3 a.m., officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at the Southern Restaurant and Lounge, where they found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell and local media outlets.

More: EPA finds poisonous metal at controversial Highview property

Five other people were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, with one man in critical condition, Mitchell said. There were three women and another man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A sixth person was located at the Jewish Hospital, and their condition is unknown, police said. First Division commander Major Shannon Lauder told local media at a news conference that the sixth person's injury may have been due to a fall related to the shooting, WHAS11 reported.

Lauder also said that the shooting started between restaurant-goers and people on the street. There were no details on how the violence started, outlets reported.

There are no suspects, Mitchell said.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Police: 1 person dead, 6 others injured in shooting on Market Street