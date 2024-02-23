LMPD: 2 shot in Shawnee, at least 4 people handcuffed during SWAT standoff
LMPD: 2 shot in Shawnee, at least 4 people handcuffed during SWAT standoff
LMPD: 2 shot in Shawnee, at least 4 people handcuffed during SWAT standoff
Becoming a victim of fraud when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.
2024 Jeep Compass gets price cuts across the board, with the base version now starting under $30,000.
You don't have to go to a pricey jeweler to get your rings resized, thanks to this Amazon find.
TikTokers, reviewers and former Lululemon employees say these affordable pieces are so similar to the real deal you'll be tempted to stock up.
Manual transmissions seem to be on the way out, but there are still a good number of cars, trucks and SUVs with them, from cheap to expensive.
Walmart's new acquisition of Vizio underscores one of the most underrated facets of the company's business: ads.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals the key findings from his annual MLB stadium review.
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
Signing Jordan Love to an extension and protecting him will be top priorities in Green Bay this offseason.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
Leave your heels behind — office- and travel-approved comfort awaits with these lightweight, stylish and versatile kicks
The contingency is written into the boxers' proposal and the third fight would be under the PFL banner.
Walmart is conducting a stock split for the first time in nearly 25 years. Here's what investors should know before they trade shares.
Existing home sales increased in January on a slight easing of mortgage rates. But home prices rose too.
Video games haven't been a niche hobby for ages now, but the scale of the industry built around gaming is still not as well known as it deserves. Revenue from video games totaled some $39.4 billion in the United States during the first three quarters of 2023. Meanwhile, the box office for films in the United States was worth a comparatively modest $9 billion in all of last year.