LMPD: 3-year-old hospitalized Tuesday in Louisville after shooting

A toddler who had been shot was hospitalized Tuesday in Louisville, according to local police.

At 1:35 p.m., a statement from Louisville Metro Police said, the department responded at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital to a report of a "walk-in" gunshot wound victim. The 3-year-old child had been shot in their shoulder and clavicle area, according to LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders, in a shooting police believe happened near Cane Run Road near Greenbelt Highway.

The child was taken from that hospital to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville and is currently in serious but stable condition, Sanders said. The LMPD non-fatal shooting squad is investigating the incident and interviewing family members.

Another minor, a 6-year-old, is currently in the hospital after being shot during a separate road rage incident Monday on Interstate 65, police said. Aaron Ellis, another LMPD spokesperson, said that shooting was a result of an altercation between three motorcyclists. All involved parties in that case are believed to have been identified and police are working with the commonwealth's attorney's office to determine their next steps.

