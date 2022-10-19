LMPD: Assistant coach at school in Louisville charged over nude photo sent to teen

A man who Louisville Metro Police say worked as an assistant coach for a team at a school has been arrested after being accused of sending nude photos and messages to a teenage student.

Austin Williams, 22, was charged Tuesday with distributing obscene material to a minor and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor in sexual activities. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday morning, court records show.

Williams' arrest citation alleged he sent a 16-year-old girl a nude image via TextNow and asked if she wanted to engage in sexual activities. When the minor confronted Williams, the citation said, she asked him to send her a text message to her phone. When he sent a text to her phone, the numbers matched up, and she reported the incident to her head coach, the citation said.

The head coach then proceeded to try to contact Williams, according to the citation, but Williams did not respond to any calls or texts from the head coach. Afterward, police were notified.

The school where Williams had worked was not identified in his citation or by LMPD, which said it would not name the school out of an abundance of caution, as "investigators are honoring the concerns of the victim and family."

"Should it become necessary in the furtherance of the investigation we will provide this information," department spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a release.

Mark Hebert, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, said Williams did not work for any school in Louisville's public school district.

"He has not, nor has ever been, an assistant coach or employed anywhere within Jefferson County Public Schools," he said.

