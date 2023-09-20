LMPD body cam footage released in Chickasaw shooting. Here's what we know

Louisville Metro Police has released footage of a Sept. 7 altercation where an officer was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Officer Brandon Haley was approaching a stopped vehicle in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street early that morning when shots were fired from a nearby house. Haley was struck in the torso and later dragged away to a safer location by another officer, Colin Billotto, during the gunfire.

While five men were taken into custody at the scene on a slew of drug and weapon charges, none have been charged with the shooting.

In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, LMPD officials discussed the body and dashboard camera footage from that day and gave an update on Haley's condition.

"To be clear, the individuals involved in this incident not only critically injured Officer Haley but they also endangered Officer Billotto's life and they placed everyone in that neighborhood in danger by repeatedly shooting in a densely populated area," police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at the news conference.

Chickasaw shooting: What we know so far

Officer Brandon Haley has been with Louisville Metro Police since 2021. He was shot early morning Thursday, Sept. 7 during a traffic stop.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, a white vehicle without illuminated exterior lights was seen driving southbound on 38th Street and turning westbound on Kentucky Street. The car later turned south on 40th Street, where it then came to a stop on a sidewalk.

After catching up with the vehicle, Haley stopped his marked police car nearby without activating his police lights, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. Haley then exited his car.

Two men were seen running from the vehicle. As Haley ran toward the vehicle, people from a nearby house began firing.

The footage released on Wednesday shows Haley almost immediately being struck by gunfire and falling down. He returns fire. As gunfire continues, Haley tries to stand and falls again. While relaying information to fellow officers, he crosses the street and takes cover in a yard.

Billotto responds to the scene soon after the gunfire began. He goes to Haley and tries to assess his injuries when shots continue from the house. Billotto is seen in the footage returning fire.

Billotto drags Haley for nearly an entire block, partly while on his knees, to a safer location while relaying the emergency situation to other officers.

Billotto starts to provide first-aid to Haley. When more officers arrive, Billotto and others help Haley into the back of a police car, where he is then driven to University Hospital.

LMPD's SWAT and Hostage Negotiating teams then took over the scene, which Humphrey described as "very chaotic" and "confusing."

Footage of the standoff was not shown. After several hours of the standoff, five suspects were taken into custody and numerous guns were recovered from the scene, Humphrey said.

According to court records, LMPD officers were called to investigate the shooting of Haley when they discovered multiple shots were fired from a nearby residence. After a search warrant was obtained, officers seized suspected heroin, crystal meth and other controlled substances as well as drug paraphernalia. Investigators also seized nine firearms, two of which were stolen, according to the arrest citation.

Five men — Jemond Groves Jr., Quantez Porter, Dominique Thompson, Jacquan Ransom and Demarco Coney Jr. — have been arrested on a slew of various charges, though none of which are for the shooting.

Porter, Thompson and Ransom have been charged with resisting arrest, trafficking a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Ransom is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Thompson is also being charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Groves is facing charges of criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Coney has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Update on LMPD Officer Brandon Haley's condition

Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel

While Haley is still recovering at University Hospital, he is no longer in critical condition, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

After initially being placed on a ventilator, Haley can now stand with some assistance, as shared in an earlier update posted to LMPD's Facebook page.

"We're incredibly grateful that he was not killed that night," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Officer Haley is fighting to get stronger each day, so he can rejoin his fellow officers as we work towards the goal of keeping Louisville's communities as safe as possible."

In the post, Haley's family thanked the community for their support and said they remain focused on "taking his recovery day by day."

Gwinn-Villaroel said Billotto remains on administrative leave as part of the investigation, adding she is proud of the officer for pulling Haley to safety.

How does LMPD investigate shootings that involve officers?

In 2020, then-Mayor Greg Fischer said Kentucky State Police would investigate shootings involving LMPD officers in a move aimed at building public trust following the police killing of Breonna Taylor earlier that year. During this policy, LMPD would at times continue to lead investigations on shootings involving its own officers.

Last month, Gwinn-Villaroel announced LMPD will once again be leading these investigations alongside a new system of built-in safeguards and third party reviews. LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will lead all future investigations, Gwinn-Villaroel said, but the completed case files will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office, KSP and Louisville’s Office of Inspector General for review.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said he and Gwinn-Villaroel have been having conversations with local judges and those in the local judicial process on ways to improve public safety in Louisville.

"We, without a doubt, need their assistance to ensure that those who are using illegal guns and causing harm to others — there needs to be consequences," Greenberg said.

These conversations are not related just specifically to this investigation but violent crime as a whole issue.

"In general, what is going on in our city? What is driving a lot of violent crime in our city? We will continue to have those conversations with them," Greenberg said. "And yes, the judicial branch plays a very important role in ensuring that our city continues to reduce the amount of gun violence that we're seeing today."

