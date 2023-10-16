Shooting outside Frankfort Avenue sports bar was 'self-defense,' owner says

A man is dead after an early morning Sunday shooting on Frankfort Avenue.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the call of a shooting around 2:50 a.m. at The Fox Den: Billiards, Bites & Brews, 3814 Frankfort Ave., where they found a man with a gunshot wound, said Aaron Ellis, an LMPD spokesperson. Police confirmed the shooting happened outside the business on private property.

Emergency services pronounced the man dead on the scene, Ellis said.

He was later identified as 30-year-old Christopher Mayes, and his cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

What happened at The Fox Den this weekend?

Owner Jared Matthews said in a statement the shooter was abusive to his wife, threatened patrons and staff and "stated intent of causing harm to everyone on property."

Matthews said his wife "proceeded to hide behind the security guard, at which time the individual in question approached the entrance of the building and drew his firearm."

The security guard was forced to act in "self-defense" and immediately responded "to the threat to protect our patrons, our restaurant team and himself."

"The safety and security of our patrons and staff have always been and will continue to be our first priority," Matthews said. We assure you that we will continue to provide a safe, protected and well-managed facility for all of our patrons to enjoy.”

