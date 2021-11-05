LMPD identifies officer who fatally shot man during domestic dispute

Update: KSP shares video of Louisville officer fatally shooting man at apartment

Louisville Metro Police Officer Timothy Lanham was identified as the officer who shot and killed a man in Clifton Heights after police say they were fired upon Tuesday while responding to a domestic dispute.

According to documents released by the department, Lanham does not have a history of disciplinary action. His record shows 13 commendation letters for his response to various calls, including the theft of an elderly woman's purse, a potential suicide and a domestic dispute in which a victim said they "believed they were going to be killed if (officers) did not intervene when (they) did."

He has been with LMPD since 2012.

On Tuesday, Fifth Division officers were sent at about 12:35 a.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of River Bend Drive in response to a "domestic disturbance," LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff previously said.

"Officers were informed by MetroSafe that the man was armed with a gun," Ruoff said, adding a woman had called 911 to report an argument.

"While on scene, the man grabbed the gun and fired at officers," she said. "At least one LMPD officer fired their weapon, striking and killing the man. Body camera video captured the incident. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation."

Capt. Paul Blanton, a Kentucky State Police spokesman, told The Courier Journal he could not share additional details at this time.

KSP's Critical Incident Response Team arrived at the scene at the request of LMPD, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a news release from state police.

Reporter Billy Kobin contributed to this article.

