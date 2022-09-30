LMPD investigating after 2 people found dead near Jeffersontown

Louisville police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a person down in a vehicle in the 9400 block of Doral Court near Jeffersontown about 9 a.m.

A man was found dead outside the vehicle when police arrived. A woman was also found dead inside the vehicle, Ellis said.

The names of the pair and their causes of death have not yet been released.

Ellis said police are working to determine the relationship between the two. The case has not yet been classified as a homicide.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Death investigation underway after 2 found dead near Jeffersontown