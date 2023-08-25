LMPD investigating string of assaults on women in southwest Louisville

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an "alarming" amount of assaults on women that have been occurring in areas of southwest Louisville, according to a news release.

Since June, six women have reportedly been attacked by a man described with similar characteristics and clothing, said Matthew Sanders, LMPD spokesperson. All of the assaults have happened within close distance of each other between midnight and 5 a.m., and most of the assaults have also involved a handgun.

"We believe there is a pattern emerging," Sanders said.

Most of the reports from victims describe a male wearing black clothes and a mask.

A seventh case being investigated by the Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations was included but no details were given.

Sanders said people with information should contact the LMPD tip line at 502-574-5673.

Who has been assaulted in southwest Louisville?

A woman was attacked at approximately 3:44 a.m. on June 25 in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street by a man wearing black clothes and a black mask. The man allegedly struck the woman on the back of the head with a handgun, took her purse and then ran away on foot.

A woman was attacked at approximately 5:16 a.m. on July 20 in the 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive by a man and wearing black clothes. He was also described as having a thin build and being approximately 6 feet. He allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman and asked for her phone and lottery tickets, which she gave him. He then struck her in the face with the handgun and ran away on foot.

A woman was attacked at approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive by a man with a thin build wearing black clothes and a mask. The man allegedly approached her from behind with a handgun and "demanded" she give him her things, but ran when she started to scream.

A woman was attacked at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street by a thinly-built man wearing black clothes and a black mask. He was also described to be between 5-foot-10 inches and 5-foot-11-inches. The man allegedly was following her until she began calling for help.

A woman was attacked at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Aug. 18 in the 5400 block of Eight Bells Lane by a man wearing black clothes and a dark mask. He was also described to be between 5-foot-10 inches and 5-foot-11-inches with a thin build. The man allegedly got into the woman's car while she was sitting inside, "produced a handgun," and asked for money. The victim had to drive to an ATM and after getting the money he left on foot.

A woman was attacked at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the 8500 block of Tallahatchi Street by a tall man with a thin build. The suspect allegedly injured the woman by striking her in the head and face several times with a handgun.

