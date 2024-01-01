LMPD launches death investigation after finding man dead in Park Hill home

A man was found dead inside a Park Hill home early New Year's Day, prompting a death investigation.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call that a person was down inside a home in the 1700 block of Wilson Ave. at about 1:45 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man who was, "obviously deceased," a release from the department stated.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LMPD launches death investigation after finding man in Park Hill home