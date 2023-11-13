LMPD: Louisville man rammed car through police cruisers during 13-mile chase Sunday

A Louisville man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a 13-mile chase that ended after he rammed two police cruisers as he tried to escape Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from the Louisville Metro Police, police attempted to stop 19-year-old Jayden Ross at around 3:30 p.m. on South Second Street for driving with an expired vehicle registration tag. Ross allegedly ignored police lights and sirens, prompting an officer to call an LMPD helicopter to follow Ross's car.

Ross stopped at a Speedway gas station on Westport Road, where he encountered police again. According to the LMPD report, Ross "rammed" through two police cruisers before officers caught him attempting to flee the scene on foot. Ross was arrested a short time later.

Police said a probable cause search of Ross's car was conducted after officers allegedly found marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle.

Ross was arrested on nine charges, including wanton endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana, fleeing or evading a police officer and driving without a valid license. He was arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday and was held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $35,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville man arrested following 13 mile chase