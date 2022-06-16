LMPD: Man arrested, charged following Saturday shooting at Louisville's Waterfront Park

A man has been charged following a high-profile shooting that injured six minors Saturday night at Waterfront Park, according to Louisville Metro Police.

William Devon Thompson Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. He was charged on six counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Smiley said Thompson is the father of a 9-year-old who was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. The five other people injured that night were teenagers, LMPD previously said.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields on Monday said the shooting took place over an argument between teenagers that began after the 9-year-old child who was injured in the shooting was shoved off a scooter at the park. The incident happened at the base of the Big Four Bridge, a pedestrian crossing between Louisville and Southern Indiana.

While LMPD had said the gunfire was an exchange between two teens, the arrest citation for Thompson, 31, said he was one of two subjects who fired a hundgun durint the incident. Police have not said whether a second arrest has taken place.

Law enforcement cameras at the park showed Thompson firing his weapon, according to his arrest citation.

