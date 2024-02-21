LMPD: Man found shot to death inside Taylor Berry home
LMPD: Man found shot to death inside Taylor Berry home
LMPD: Man found shot to death inside Taylor Berry home
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
Get steep discounts on iconic brands including Laneige, Clinique, and Urban Decay.
It's time for the Concacaf W Gold Cup: kicking off tonight with the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match.
The "Ted Lasso" star unwinds with friends, family time and "making sure my hair and nails are done."
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 47,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Enjoy up to 42% off tech, home goods, and more at Amazon. Check out these Presidents’ Day extended deals.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
The reality star's plans to have a baby took a turn when he learned of his low sperm count. Here's what experts say — and how Underwood's numbers bounced back.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
Robert Reid helped lead the Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in franchise history.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among the thousands of buyers who love their breathability and secure fit.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning were once in short supply, but the automaker has recently cut prices for both EVs.
Can't figure out what color is on your wall? This little gadget will tell you in seconds.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
Two of the country's biggest homebuilders have said they aren't planning on pulling back on their practice of offering mortgage rate buydowns, where builders cover a portion of the interest rate a buyer pays on a loan.
Accumulating a down payment for a house is one of the biggest challenges buyers face. A 1% down payment mortgage can help.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.
The impact of AI must be front of mind for enforcers of merger control policy, the European Union's antitrust chief and digital EVP, Margrethe Vestager, said yesterday, warning that "wide-reaching" digital markets can lead to unexpected economic effects. Speaking during a seminar discussing how to prevent tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Meta from monopolizing AI, she gave a verbal shot across the bows of Big Tech to expect more -- and deeper -- scrutiny of their operations. Last month the EU said it would look into whether Microsoft’s investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc’s merger regulations.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.