LMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting on major Louisville interstate

A man was injured late Thursday night in a shooting on a major local highway, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Just before midnight Thursday, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, a man flagged down an off-duty police officer on Interstate 264 West near the Breckinridge Lane overpass. The motorist appeared to have been wounded, Ellis said, and the vehicle he was driving had been damaged with several bullet holes.

The man was taken from the scene to University of Louisville Hospital, Ellis said, and is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

LMPD said an initial investigation determined the shooting likely occured around I-264 East near Poplar Level Road.

Sixth Division officers are investigating, Ellis said, and anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip hotline at 502-574-5673.

