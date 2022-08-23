Hit-and-run crash victim in Louisville was a Shelbyville Police officer, department says

A Shelbyville Police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Okolona, and Louisville Metro Police officers are looking for a person who was driving another car involved, according to a statement from the department.

Seventh Division officers with LMPD responded to report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane, according to department spokesperson Beth Ruoff. A preliminary investigation found the person driving the car, a female whose age and other characteristics were not released, took an opposing left turn and according to witnesses, fled the scene on foot after striking the person who was killed.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, Ruoff said. Officials with Shelbyville Police later identified him as Thomas Elmore. He was off duty at the time of the accident, according to a release from the department.

Shelbyville Police Sgt. Kelly Cable said Elmore was 50 years old. According to a press release, Elmore had spent one year with Shelbyville Police and had previously worked at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and with LMPD.

"Out thoughts and prayers go out to his family, co-workers and anyone that knew Tommie," the release said.

Ruoff said no arrests have taken place following the crash. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating, she said.

This story will be updated.

