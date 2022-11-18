LMPD officer fired amid FBI investigation into 2021 traffic stop in Hardin County

Louisville Metro Police has fired an officer who the department says it hired without knowing he was involved in a violent arrest last winter while working with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

In an email Friday, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said Officer Donald Johnson had been dismissed, including in her email a one-sentence termination letter sent to him Friday from Chief Erika Shields. In a separate email, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Johnson had joined the department in May 2022 and LMPD “had no prior knowledge of the incident” that occurred in February 2021.

Johnson is one of three law enforcement officers seen on dashcam footage published by WDRB in which a handcuffed man was punched following a traffic stop in Hardin County.

In Louisville:Artisan popcorn shop moving from mobile shack to storefront on busy Louisville strip

The man who was arrested, Joshua Tyler, had faced more than a dozen charges after being accused of leading officers on a chase through the county, which is south of Louisville. Tyler was found guilty of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and several other charges and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with a number of other traffic-related charges dropped.

The dashcam video, though, is under federal investigation, FBI Louisville confirmed Friday, as it appears to show two Hardin County sheriff’s deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper repeatedly striking Tyler after he was handcuffed.

“FBI Louisville is aware of the video, and is evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident,” spokesman Tim Beam said in an email. “The FBI opens hundreds of civil rights cases each year, including investigations into color of law violations. This is a responsibility FBI Louisville takes seriously, and we will address this matter accordingly.”

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and state police did not immediately respond to emails Friday requesting comment and seeking the names and statuses of the other officer and the trooper seen in the video. It’s unclear when Johnson left the Hardin Sheriff’s Office or the circumstances of his departure.

Story continues

In a Facebook post Thursday, though, the sheriff's office said Tyler was "in possession of a knife" and "refused to comply with the officer’s commands to give them his hands" at the time of his arrest. "Officers only used the amount of force necessary to gain compliance," the post said.

The dashcam footage shows Tyler with both hands up when he was approached by law enforcement officials.

Johnson was identified in court papers as Rusty Johnson. LMPD, though, had the officer listed as Donald Johnson in its roster. Contact information for him could not be found for him on Friday.

More headlines:Who will be eligible for medical marijuana in Kentucky? People with one of these 21 conditions

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LMPD fires officer under FBI investigation in Hardin arrest