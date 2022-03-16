Former LMPD officer involved in David McAtee shooting now facing federal charges

A former Louisville Metro Police officer at the center of the fatal shooting of West End barbecue stand owner David McAtee has been charged federally with unreasonable use of force in the run-up to his death.

Katie Crews, 29, is accused of depriving an individual referred to as M.M. of their constitutional rights "to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer."

Crews was among the LMPD officers and Kentucky National Guard members who responded to a crowd that had gathered after curfew near McAtee's barbecue stand in June 2020 amid protests over Breonna Taylor's killing.

Crews, of Jeffersonville, is accused of firing pepper ball projectiles, a "less lethal" weapon, at M.M. while they were on private property and did not pose a threat to Crews or other officers at the scene.

M.M. is not named in the indictment. But Machelle McAtee, David McAtee's niece, previously told investigators Crews had injured her by shooting pepper balls at her while police were dispersing the crowd.

Crews later admitted to investigators she had fired at Machelle McAtee that night.

"She was standing, I wouldn’t say in an aggressive manner, but … she was not going to go inside," Crews described to investigators five days after the incident.

"After giving her verbal commands, I did shoot more pepper balls in her direction. She still refused, so I did shoot off more.”

Potential penalties in the federal indictment, which was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court Western District of Kentucky, include 10 years of imprisonment, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Crews was on paid administrative leave from June 1, 2020, until LMPD fired her in February of this year, according to a statement from the department.

What happened at YaYa's BBQ stand

Machelle McAtee was standing in the doorway of her uncle's shop, YaYa's BBQ stand on West Broadway, just after midnight on June 1, 2020, when she was hit at close range with at least three projectiles before her uncle pulled her inside, she told The Courier Journal in 2021.

Attorneys for slain David McAtee's family released photos that show McAtee's niece, Machelle McAtee, was hit by pepper balls shot by at least one LMPD officer.

Video footage from a neighboring business shows Crews standing at the fence line shooting projectiles at McAtee's door, even though no one was outside.

Machelle McAtee contends Crews did not give her any verbal commands.

After Crews fired the pepper balls, a rush of people from the street pushed their way into the YaYa's BBQ kitchen, where 53-year-old owner David McAtee lived and worked.

Interior surveillance footage shows that after pulling his niece inside from the doorway, David McAtee leaned out the door, fired his handgun twice above his shoulder and was almost immediately hit by return fire.

An investigation determined the bullet from a Kentucky National Guard member killed him instantly, though another Guard member and two LMPD officers, Crews and Officer Austin Allen, also fired their weapons.

McAtee died in the early hours of June 1, 2020 in his kitchen. No one was charged in his death.

No one charged with David McAtee's shooting

In May 2021, Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Thomas Wine announced he would not prosecute the two Guard members or LMPD officers for firing weapons that night.

He said Crews violated department policies, but her actions didn't rise to the level of a crime.

In September 2020, Machelle McAtee and David's mother, Odessa Riley, filed a civil lawsuit against LMPD and the National Guard in District Court, saying that the misuse of force and the violation of multiple department policies led to his death.

Steve Romines, an attorney for McAtee's family, said the lawsuit is ongoing, and the city continues to deny wrongdoing.

Following the grand jury's decision to indict Crews, Romines said the "unwarranted shooting at innocent bystanders" outside McAtee's BBQ shop directly led to his death.

"These charges evidence LMPD's complete disregard for its own policies and the safety of citizens of Louisville," Romines said Wednesday. "The city's denial of responsibility is just proof that despite claims of accountability and transparency, nothing has changed."

Protests were concluding when police sent in

The night of the shooting, LMPD officers were in the department’s Emergency Operations Center downtown, a room with more than 30 screens where officers monitor live footage from cameras throughout the city.

The night's protests downtown over the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman fatally shot LMPD officers in March 2020 during a drug raid, had largely died down when Lt. Col. Joshua Judah decided to send caravans of officers and Guard members to disperse people out after the 9 p.m. curfew outside Dino's Food Mart at 26th and Broadway, according to a report prepared by Wine's office.

YaYa's BBQ, which closed after McAtee's nephew, Marvin, was killed later that year in an unrelated shooting, was across 26th Street from Dino's. Marvin McAtee initially kept the business operating as a tribute to his brother before he died.

A Courier Journal investigation, which included a review of radio transmissions, MetroSafe records, more than 30 hours of body camera footage from 64 officers at the scene and interviews with experts who reviewed that footage, found the night of McAtee's death was plagued by mistakes and questionable policing decisions.

Poor communication among officers led to confusion at the scene, and officers and Guard troops moved through the crowd in a way that put them and civilians at risk, the review found.

Crews fired pepper balls in a way that was particularly dangerous, shooting at people who weren't an immediate threat, the investigation found.

A review of street cameras and a video posted by an individual who was in the Dino's parking lot during the dispersal showed that Crews was the only officer or Guard member to fire pepperball projectiles. Other officers asked those at the scene to leave, and they complied.

None of the officers involved in the initial crowd dispersal or shooting had their body-worn cameras turned on, which Mayor Greg Fischer called an "institutional failure."

Hours after McAtee's death, Chief Steven Conrad was fired.

Karen Crews sent controversial Facebook post

Before the McAtee shooting, Crews in a Facebook post celebrated when a protester was shot by pepper balls.

She posted a Courier Journal photo of a protester handing a flower to Crews, writing a caption that said "I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt … Come back and get some more ole girl, I'll be on the line again tonight."

In Wine's report explaining his decision not to prosecute, he said her social media activity suggests Crews was predisposed to use the pepper balls as a first step to dispersing a crowd when verbal commands already had proven adequate.

Crews is the second LMPD officer since Taylor's death to be indicted federally. In February, former LMPD Officer Cory Evans was sentenced to two years in federal prison for bludgeoning an unarmed, kneeling protester on the head with a wooden riot stick and then repeatedly lying to his superiors about it.

Another LMPD officer, Dusten Dean, is also under federal investigation for firing pepper balls at a TV news reporter and cameraman in an incident that was caught on camera.

