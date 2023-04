Reuters

Israeli troops fired rubber bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing Palestinian protesters in nearby Beita, injuring 17 people with rubber bullets and two with gas canisters to the head, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January. In a statement, the Samaria regional council representing settlers of the northern West Bank quoted Yossi Dagan, its leader, as having told participants that settlements were the answer to what he called a wave of terror.