LMPD releases body cam footage of police shooting in Wyandotte

Newly released body camera footage from Louisville Metro Police shows a recently graduated LMPD officer warning a fleeing suspect to drop his weapon several times before shooting the man in the Nov. 13 confrontation in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

The suspect, now identified as Jaron Bobbitt, described the weapon as a "toy gun" in the video shortly after being shot. In a Monday afternoon news conference, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said it was actually a loaded "AR-15–style pistol."

"That is as deadly as it gets," Humphrey said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Beecher Street around 2:30 p.m. after a report of a domestic violence incident.

As LMPD officers arrived, the suspect, Bobbitt, was initially sitting in a vehicle. Bobbitt proceeded to flee on foot while brandishing the pistol.

LMPD officer O'Sha Rogers and other officers began chasing Bobbitt through the neighborhood. Rogers, who graduated from the police academy in August, was the only officer to fire any shots. His body camera footage was released to the public Monday.

In the video, Rogers can be seen chasing Bobbitt and ordering him numerous times to drop his weapon. Bobbitt is heard responding "OK" while continuing to run and hold the gun. When Bobbitt turned and pointed the pistol toward Rogers, the officer fired his weapon, striking Bobbitt.

LMPD has not yet released how many rounds were fired or how many times Bobbitt was shot.

After Bobbitt fell to the ground, the pistol was removed and officers began administering aid. Bobbitt was released that next day from University Hospital after being treated for his injuries. He faces multiple charges, including those related to domestic violence as well as fleeing from police.

Rogers has no disciplinary history within the department. He was placed on administrative leave, per LMPD's policy and procedure.

Humphrey said Bobbitt has a long criminal history, with past convictions of "gun-related crimes" prior to this altercation.

"(Bobbitt) should not have been in possession of a firearm in the first place, and this is obviously a problem that we continue to face in the community," Humphrey said.

To address the issue of illegal gun possession in Louisville, Humphrey said LMPD is using a "multi-layered approach" to work with prosecutors and judges in order to properly handle investigations and subsequent prosecutions in order to "see what are the steps that we need to take to make sure that the people who need to stay in jail do stay in jail."

While noting general discussions of overcrowding in jails, Humphrey said it's important that those who have violent histories "need to stay in jail for an extended period of time, if they've proven themselves to be a threat to the public."

