LMPD says JCPS bus altercation led to shooting. Here's the latest

Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating whether an altercation occurred on a school bus Wednesday afternoon that may have escalated into the Russell neighborhood shooting that injured a minor and an adult, JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call about a shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday around 24th and Magazine streets and found a high school-aged teen and an adult injured by gunshots, LMPD spokesman Matthew Sanders said. Both were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of those injured was an Eastern High School student, Callahan confirmed.

On Wednesday, Sanders said: "Very preliminary information suggests that an altercation started on a JCPS school bus which then escalated once the students got off the bus in the aforementioned area. We know this incident involved several high school-aged juveniles."

But Callahan said JCPS could not confirm the altercation started on one of its buses. She said JCPS personnel are looking into what happened on the bus that the injured Eastern High School student was on.

"There is no bus stop at 24th and Magazine," she said. "There are bus stops in the area, but this shooting happened in the community. I also have no evidence of an altercation on a JCPS school bus, but obviously that's all part of the investigation that's being looked into."

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Thursday afternoon that the LMPD investigation into the shooting remains ongoing within its non-fatal shooting unit and no arrests have been made.

Here is what to know after the incident and another that occurred Wednesday when pepper spray was released on a JCPS bus.

Eastern High school adding security

Eastern High School Principal Heather Orman sent a letter to school parents about the shooting

"(Thursday, Sept. 14) and Friday, there will be security in the area where today's shooting occurred, and we will have additional security at school," Orman wrote in the letter.

Callahan said the decision for additional security stationed at Eastern High School was made out of an abundance of caution. School mental health practitioners and counselors are also available to support students.

A fleet of Jefferson County Public School buses at the Detrick & Nichols Bus Compound on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Other incidents on JCPS buses, bus stops in recent years

The recent shooting comes on the heels of a separate altercation on a JCPS bus that occurred earlier Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, around 30 students were exposed to pepper spray released by a fellow student after two unauthorized adults boarded a JCPS bus heading to Carrithers Middle School.

After the adults boarded the bus at one of the stops, at least one adult began running down the aisle, Callahan told The Courier Journal. A student then released pepper spray inside the bus. The students were checked on by EMS soon after the incident, with four Carrithers Middle School students complaining of symptoms.

Callahan said the student who released the pepper spray will face disciplinary action, per JCPS policies and procedures, and potential charges could be filed against the two adults involved in the altercation.

She added, "We just really want to remind community members adults should never be boarding our buses and we expect all members of our school community to follow our school safety guidelines and adults set the tone and expectations for our kids."

There also have been a handful of incidents on or near a JCPS bus or bus stop reported in the last two years.

In September 2021, 16-year-old Eastern High School student Tyree Smith was killed and two other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting at a JCPS bus stop in Louisville. Two teens, Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable, were charged over the 2021 fatal shooting. A jury trial is scheduled for April 16 in Jefferson Circuit Court, according to court records.

In August 2022, an unauthorized adult boarded a JCPS bus and threatened students as they were being taken home from Carter Traditional Elementary. A video posted to social media showed the man cursing at students and threatening to “flip this whole bus” while accusing at least one child of touching his daughter.

The man who was seen in the video spoke with Louisville news outlet WAVE after the video went viral and identified himself as Delvantae King. Speaking with the TV station, he apologized to the children on the bus as well as their parents, JCPS and the bus driver.

King was later given two years of probation after pleading guilty to several charges, including terroristic threatening, in relation to the incident.

In September 2022, a parent reportedly followed a bus full of students and waved a gun. In a letter to students' parents sent after the incident, Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said the parent walked up to a group of the school's students who were at a bus stop that morning and asked the students several questions.

"When the bus arrived, the students boarded, and the parent got into a car, followed the bus, and waved a gun at the bus," the email continued.

JCPS 'always looking at ways to increase safety'

When asked whether recent events have led to a renewed discussion on JCPS bus safety, Callahan said the district has not started any new conversation or action beyond what is done on a regular basis.

"We're always looking at ways to increase safety," Callahan said, adding that JCPS bus drivers take several trainings throughout the year to adhere to the district's policies and procedures.

Todd Kessinger, who was named JCPS's executive administrator of security and investigations in early August, will present an overview on JCPS safety to the school board at its next meeting Sept. 26.

