Missing 21-year-old Louisville man Stevan Donovan 'found safe', police say

Stevan Donovan, 21, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 21 around 11 a.m.

UPDATE: Donovan "was found safe here in Louisville" Monday afternoon, LMPD said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing young man.

Police are asking for the community's help in finding Stevan Donovan, 21, who was last seen about 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, when he walked away from his home, according to police

MetroSafe indicated he was last seen near Hackel and Crockett Drive.

Donovan's caregiver said he is diabetic and requires medication along with other medical conditions.

He is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

