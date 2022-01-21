LMPD searching for two suspects in fatal 2020 shooting of 17-year-old Makenna Robinson

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they believe were involved in a home invasion and homicide in 2020 in the Parkland neighborhood.

A video from a home security camera, released Thursday by police, shows three individuals who allegedly broke into a home in the 3100 block of Grand Ave. on Oct. 4, 2020. Police believe the two larger men, wearing a blue hoodie and the other a white shirt, murdered the third person, in the green hoodie.

LMPD is searching for the two men on the right, wearing a blue hoodie and a white shirt, in connection to a 2020 homicide.

More headlines: Woman dies in Thursday night fiery crash on Preston Highway in Louisville

She has been identified as Makenna Robinson, 17, who was found in the alleyway with multiple gunshot wounds just before noon the same day.

She was the 125th homicide victim of 2020 — a year that marked the start of an unprecedented rate of violence for Louisville.

A copy of the video can be found here.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal: https://louisville-police.org/339/Report-a-Tip-Crime.

More headlines: 'Can you help me, please?' Ta'Neasha Chappell begged for medical aid before her jail death

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police search for two suspects in 2020 invasion, homicide