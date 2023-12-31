LMPD: Suspect in custody after striking police vehicles near Outer Loop Walmart

Louisville Metro Police SWAT team was called to the Walmart in Okolona after a male suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a vehicle after crashing it into at least two police vehicles.

Third Division officers initially responded to a call of a suspected stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Outer Loop. The suspect allegedly struck multiple police vehicles after refusing to comply with officers, LMPD spokesperson John Bradley said in a statement Sunday.

The suspect, who has not been named, is in police custody, Bradley said. He is being treated at University of Louisville Hospital for an injury sustained by a K-9 unit before he is booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. Initial social media reports said there was an "active shooter" in the area, which police said was false. No shots were fired during the incident.

This story may be updated.

