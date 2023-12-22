LMPD: Suspect shot hostage in head, officer struck suspect in Portland shooting
LMPD: Suspect shot hostage in head, officer struck suspect in Portland shooting
LMPD: Suspect shot hostage in head, officer struck suspect in Portland shooting
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Update your closet for the New Year with these can't-miss deals.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
The Pistons, who last won a game on Oct. 28, are one loss shy of matching the league’s all-time record.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Microsoft is ending its Windows Mixed Reality platform, adding to a list of deprecated Windows features. This includes Windows Mixed Reality, the accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR.
Bobby Kotick will officially step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023.
Including the best steak knives, paring knives, bread knives and knife sets for prepping, dining and gifting.
Anheuser-Busch InBev will be dealing with internal issues as it looks for recovery in 2024.
Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse. UAW strike delayed production of all-new third-gen Traverse.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
The announcement follows months of back and forth between X and the commission.
This bestseller is a fantastic gift for those 'who love looking up at the stars in the night sky.'
President Biden on Wednesday met in person for the first time with family members of some of the eight Americans believed to still be held hostage by Hamas. Here's what we know about them.
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.