1 in custody after SWAT responds to incident at Dosker Manor What we know

A person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a Dosker Manor apartment Friday afternoon, prompting police to call in a SWAT team to assist.

"The sole suspect is in police custody without further incident," Louisville Metro Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There is no longer a danger to the public."

We are confirming our SWAT team has taken a suspect into custody. — LMPD (@LMPD) December 15, 2023

LMPD spokesperson John Bradley said officers responded to an "unknown situation" in the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 10:15 a.m., but the agency later said in a social media post the call was "break-in in progress."

All residents inside Building C in Dosker Manor were asked to shelter in place while the situation was ongoing.

The First Division of the LMPD is investigating the incident.

Heavy police presence near Dosker Manor. 400 block E. Muhammad Ali. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/TwSEBbz21E — LMPD (@LMPD) December 15, 2023

