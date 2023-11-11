ln wake of legal troubles, Springfield's Affordable Towing no longer operating its trucks

After a series of highly publicized legal troubles, one of the area's largest towing companies is no longer offering the service.

Affordable Towing, headquartered in Springfield with four other southwest Missouri locations, has discontinued the use of its tow trucks, an employee confirmed.

Its office was open Friday, but it's unclear what other business activity had continued.

Affordable Towing owner Dennis Cleveland was sentenced September 19 to two years in federal prison for illegally tampering with the emissions controls of his company’s diesel tow trucks.

Cleveland was also ordered to pay a $255,000 fine for the crimes, each violating the Clean Air Act that was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency. He had 12 illegally altered vehicles that were responsible for releasing the equivalent pollution of 1,140 legally operating tow trucks, according to EPA investigators.

In August, since-fired Affordable Towing driver William Sipple was charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing Springfield Police while driving his tow truck. Police needed spike strips to disable his vehicle, which dangerously barreled down busy Springfield roads during the chase.

"We've been working hard to improve and rebuild our reputation," manager Christie Engle said after Sipple's arrest.

According to its website, Affordable Towing had a total of 40 trucks with that operated out of Springfield, Branson, Joplin, Bolivar and Conway.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Affordable Towing no longer operating its trucks after legal troubles