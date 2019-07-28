Should You Like LNA Santé SA’s (EPA:LNA) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate LNA Santé SA (EPA:LNA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for LNA Santé:

0.10 = €44m ÷ (€723m - €291m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, LNA Santé has an ROCE of 10%.

Is LNA Santé's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. LNA Santé's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 5.9% average in the Healthcare industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from LNA Santé's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how LNA Santé's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for LNA Santé.

Do LNA Santé's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

LNA Santé has total assets of €723m and current liabilities of €291m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. LNA Santé has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From LNA Santé's ROCE

LNA Santé's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. There might be better investments than LNA Santé out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.