Lo que sabemos sobre muerte de Emma Sweet, de 2 años, en río en el condado de Bartholomew

Judge Alison Nathan writes that the witnesses are ‘anticipated to deny misconduct … and therefore do not qualify as victims’ People line up at court before the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York, New York on 10 December. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers in her Manhattan federal court sex trafficking trial will not be able to call defense witnesses under pseudonyms, the judge in this case has ruled. The decision came moments before Maxwell’s lawyers were going to sta