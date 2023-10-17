Loaded firearm while intoxicated charge nixed against Gregory police officer, pleads guilty to DUI

Oct. 17—GREGORY, S.D. — On Monday a Gregory police officer arrested in June saw the dismissal of a charge against him for possessing a loaded firearm while intoxicated, after he pleaded guilty to his first DUI.

Jeremy Atkins, 38, now faces 30 days in jail as well as 90 days of court monitoring. He is to also pay $800 in fines, as well as have 360 days of being a "law abiding citizen," court documents indicate. His plea was announced on Oct. 16.

Atkins was arrested at 5 p.m. on June 16 near North Broadway and Ninth Street in Miller, court documents read, with Atkins found to be in possession of a loaded Springfield Armory 9X19 Hellcat firearm.

After pleading guilty to the DUI — his first — a class 1 misdemeanor, the charge for possession of a firearm while intoxicated was dropped.

Atkins is still employed at the Gregory Police Department.