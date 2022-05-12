Loaded firearms, cocaine found in at-home day care center in North Carolina, feds say

A North Carolina man ran an armed drug trafficking operation and a day care center in the same house, federal authorities said.

Now, he faces decades in prison.

On May 10, a jury found Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, guilty on six felony drugs and firearms charges.

“Armed drug trafficking poses a significant danger to the community, particularly when loaded guns and drugs are stored at an in-home daycare,” Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a news release.

Everett, from Cumberland County, near Fayetteville, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine , more than 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of marijuana and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), court documents obtained by McClatchy News show.

Everett’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on May 12.

Everett, also known as “Kool” and “Kool-Aid,” was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, THC and tramadol, a pain killer.

Investigators determined that Everett and his wife operated a care out of their home in Fayetteville, according to the release.

During searches of the property in 2018, investigators said they seized over $65,000 and numerous firearms including multiple semi-auto pistols, rifles and handguns.

A witness testified that one of the rifles found in the house was “powerful enough to pierce body armor,” according to the release.

When investigators searched a detached shed, they found about “300 grams of concentrated THC wax, tramadol, and drug packaging materials,” according to the release. Investigators also searched a storage unit rented by Everett that had more than 65 pounds of marijuana inside.

Everett is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22. Prosecutors say he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison.

