Loaded ghost gun in Hyannis man's vehicle in Boston leads to prison sentence

A Cape Cod man, already on supervised federal release on heroin-related charges, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for possessing a loaded ghost gun, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office.

Krymeii Fray, 28, of Hyannis, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October, Fray pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a release from the office.

A ghost gun authorities say they seized from Hyannis man

Federal authorities say that on March 24, at 2:15 a.m., Fray’s vehicle was stopped on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston by local law enforcement. While searching the vehicle, police found under Fray's seat a Polymer 80 9mm gun that was not commercially manufactured — commonly referred to as a ghost gun — loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Police also recovered a live loose round of ammunition near the gun as well as a spent shell casing in the trunk.

Fray was immediately taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Fray was on supervised release from an earlier federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Fray had a previous heroin conviction

In January 2020, Fray pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, according to a statement from then-U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling.

Fray and 10 co-defendants were arrested in May 2019 and arraigned in July of that year in connection with a drug trafficking organization that authorities alleged distributed large quantities of heroin through Hyannis, Mashpee, Centerville, Osterville and Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Of the 11 people who were charged, nine were from Cape Cod and two from Pawtucket.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Krymeii Fray, 28, of Hyannis sent to prison after ghost gun found