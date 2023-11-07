Loaded gun discovered in Eustis High School student’s car

A loaded handgun was discovered Tuesday in a car belonging to a student at Eustis High School, officials said.

“A student was found with a loaded .45 and multiple magazines in his car in the EHS parking lot today and was arrested by the Eustis Police Department,” a Lake County Schools spokeswoman said.

Police said the student did not threaten anyone.

Investigators said they will release more details about the incident Wednesday.

See a map of the scene below:

