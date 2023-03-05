Loaded gun and drugs found after man’s arrest on warrant, Merced police report

Officers found a gun and narcotics during the Saturday arrest of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, according to Merced police.

About 8:13 p.m., officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression unit made contact with 40-year-old Gene Faust in the 300 block of West 21st Street, according to a department news release.

Authorities said Faust had an outstanding warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court and evading police. Faust was arrested and found to have a loaded 9mm handgun in his pocket, according to the release. During a search of his vehicle, officers reported finding about 483 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of fentanyl.

Faust was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of charges that included: felony carrying of a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm; and possession for sale of more than 1 pound as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

